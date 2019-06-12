BREAKING: Salman Khan announces the NEW release date of Rohit Shetty’s SOORYAVANSHI in the most heart-warming way!

With the rumours of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah clashing with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi, Salman Khan has finally put the dilemma to rest. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Rohit Shetty had said that there is a lot of time for the movies to release and hence it was a topic for a later discussion. Both the films star some of the biggest celebs in the industry and are being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rohit Shetty respectively. These two maestros clashing at the box office would have been the one to go down in history.

While we’re all aware that Salman Khan usually releases his films during Eid, it was quite a buzzing topic since the past few after the clash of Inshallah and Sooryavanshi was announced. However, Salman Khan decided to take to his Twitter to announce the new release date of Sooryavanshi along with an adorable picture with Rohit Shetty. Turns out, team Sooryavanshi has preponed their release from Eid 2020 to March 27, 2020. He tweeted, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.”

Take a look at the tweet.

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan took to their social media to announce the release date of Inshallah a few days ago. This is the first time that the fans will get to see Alia and Salman share the screen space together and they are thrilled beyond words.

