Last Updated 04.05.2019 | 7:44 PM IST

BREAKING! Sajid Nadiadwala ropes in Abhishek Chaubey for his next production

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set with his multiple projects hitting the screens soon. Inside sources from the within the industry have told Bollywood Hungama EXCLUSIVELY that Sajid has roped in famous director Abhishek Chaubey for his next venture and the casting for the show is underway. Though more details are not available about the film, stay tuned to know more.

Sajid Nadiadwala is currently busy with the post production work for Housefull 4. The movie is in the period films genre and the makers have used a lot of VFX to get the theme of the film right.

Nadiadwala’s production house has also produced Kalank along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Though the movie did not do well, there is a lot of hope as Sajid and Karan have collaborated on Student Of The Year 2 which is set to release this month.

Abhishek Chaubey’s last film was Sonchiriya which hit the screens in March.

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala and Sanjay Dutt come together after 24 years with Kalank

