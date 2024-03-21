The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is poised to commence with a spectacular celebration on Friday, March 22. The tournament will kick off in grand style at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, the CSK squad is set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in what promises to be an electrifying opener to the season. Adding to the fervour, the IPL 2024 will begin with a glittering opening ceremony at Chepauk, continuing the tradition of merging cricket with high-octane entertainment. The organizers have revealed a star-studded lineup that is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff set to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony; Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman amongst performers

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to perform ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release. Joining him is Tiger Shroff, fresh from his performance at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) opening ceremony in Bengaluru. Together, they are expected to set the stage on fire, especially as they gear up for their appearance in the much-anticipated Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

The opening ceremony of the TATA IPL 2024, revealed on X (formerly Twitter), is expected to be nothing short of a fun experience. A caption on the official account read, “The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup!”

Fans can look forward to a fusion of cricket and entertainment, with the opening ceremony setting the stage for what is anticipated to be one of the most exciting seasons of the IPL. Adding a melodious layer to the evening will be none other than AR Rahman. He will share the stage with Sonu Nigam.

