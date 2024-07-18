comscore
BREAKING! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome their first child, a baby girl

This new chapter in their lives comes after their official wedding in 2022, following a long-standing relationship. 
By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The world of Bollywood is abuzz with joyous news! Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have welcomed their first child. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. In a joint statement released by the couple on July 18, the duo shared this good news to their friends, family, and well-wishers.

Just a few days ago, the couple shared a beautiful post on pregnancy with both Ali and Richa sharing their excitement about entering the new phase. On Thursday, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter in a statement that read, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24!" The couple also added in the statement, "Our families are over joyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings!”

The news comes after Richa and Ali's heartwarming pregnancy announcement in February 2024. They shared a photo with a simple yet symbolic equation - "1 + 1 = 3" - leaving fans to decipher the exciting news. Richa has been balancing her personal life with professional commitments throughout her pregnancy. She was recently seen promoting her upcoming web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, even showcasing her baby bump with radiant confidence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)


This new chapter in their lives comes after their official wedding in 2022, following a long-standing relationship.  Fans have eagerly awaited this news, showering Richa and Ali with congratulations and well wishes on social media. The arrival of their child marks a beautiful new chapter for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production Girls Will be Girls has been making waves on international festival circuit.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha disables comments as she drops breathtaking maternity photos: “May we bring forth a warrior of light, a child of compassion, empathy, healing and above all love”

