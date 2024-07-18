Pushpa 2: The Rule arguably is the most awaited film of the year and hence, there’s a lot of excitement for it among the trade and industry. Many expect it to break all records and this confidence stems from the fact that the part 1 has a cult following. Hence, moviegoers and fan of lead actor Allu Arjun got concerned when reports came in that the film’s release might be postponed. There are also speculations that the shoot has come to a halt due to a differences between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. Today, on Thursday, July 18, Sarath Chandra Naidu, manager and head of content and digital for Allu Arjun, took to X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air.

Allu Arjun’s manager BREAKS silence on reports of unexpected break in the shoot of Pushpa 2 and postponement speculations

A fan tagged Sarath Chandra Naidu and the official handles of Pushpa and the producers Mythri Movie Makers about the ‘actual news’ on the shoot of Pushpa 2: The Rule: The Rule. Sarath replied “Sukumar garu has started working on editing the first half of the film. It's very common to take a break during the editing.”

Sukumar garu has started working on editing the first half of the film. It's very common to take a break during the editing. — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) July 18, 2024

When one more fan also asked about the break, Sarath Chandra Naidu explained in more detail apart from the edit of the first half, director Sukumar is also working on the CGI. He assured the fans that the film is on track and that it’ll release in cinemas on December 6, as scheduled.

Ippudu time undi. 1st half complete Chesukuni CG work antha ready pettukunte, remaining edit shoot aipoyaaka chesukunte December 6th happy ga vacheyyochu ga Karuna Thammudu. — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) July 18, 2024

Pushpa’s first part, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 01 (2021), released with limited noise but soon became one of the biggest hits in recent times. Allu Arjun’s swag, punchy dialogues, cliff-hanger ending and the chartbuster songs ensured that the film was widely consumed across platforms. Besides Allu, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rao Ramesh.

The first part was the story of a poor man who joins the smuggling business of red sandalwood as a coolie and slowly takes control of the entire syndicate. It ended with the protagonist humiliating his arch nemesis, a ruthless cop, and the latter swearing revenge.

