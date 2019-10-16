Rajamouli’s eagerly-awaited post Baahubali project strangely entitled RRR is delayed. The film which was to be released in July 2020 is now likely to be released in January 2021 for Pongal.

A source close to the development explains, “There are two very busy Telugu superstars (NTR Jr and Ramcharan Teja) whose dates have to be co-ordinated. And there are two extremely busy Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn who are also part of the cast. Getting their dates synchronized is taking more effort than Rajamouli had imagined.”

However another source in the know says there is another relevant reason for the release delay. “Raja Sir has decided to add more action sequences to the film. These would be very hi-tech not seen before kind of stunts featuring Ram, NTR Jr and Devgn. Raja Sir wants the stunts to be better than what we saw in Baahubali,” says the source.

For a Rajamouli creation, we don’t mind waiting.

