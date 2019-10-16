Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone most of the new-age leading actresses look up to for all the right reasons. Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of them. while both these ladies were on the discussion panel at the MAMI Movie Mela for 21st Jio MAMI International Film Festival, Alia Bhatt couldn’t stop praising Kareena Kapoor Khan for breaking stereotypes like the boss lady that she is.

During their discussion, Kareena Kapoor Khan shelled out one of the best advice for Alia Bhatt and we’re even more in love with her after this. He asked Alia Bhatt not to be a part of the rat race and that she should do justice to her talent. She also asked Alia Bhatt not to sell her talent cheap! Isn’t that just the best professional advice one can receive from their idol?

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht, apart from the wonderful lineup of movies they have in their respective kitties.

