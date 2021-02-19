Bollywood Hungama has been the first to give out all exclusive information on Rohit Shetty’s directorial, Cirkus, which features Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in a double role with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead. The film is based on The Comedy of Errors, which inspired the Gulzar cult comedy, Angoor and is set in the 1960s’. The shooting of the film is going on in full swing in Mumbai and the makers are expected to wrap up by next month. And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively heard that Deepika Padukone has joined the Cirkus gang.

“Cirkus has just got bigger with the presence of Deepika Padukone. She has a special dance number in the film alongside some conversational scenes. Her sequences are sure to bring the house down with laughter,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. This would be Ranveer and Deepika’s second collaboration after their 2019 wedding, the first being ‘83. Interestingly, it’s a cameo in both films for Deepika.

The actress has shot for the film over the last weekend for a period of three days – Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She has now moved on to the Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathan, at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. She will be shooting for a groovy dance number with Shah Rukh Khan this week and then move onto shooting some never seen before action scenes with three men – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and John Abraham. She recently wrapped up shooting for Shakun Batra's next film produced by Karan Johar in Mumbai.

