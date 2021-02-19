Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.02.2021 | 9:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

BREAKING: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama has been the first to give out all exclusive information on Rohit Shetty’s directorial, Cirkus, which features Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in a double role with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead. The film is based on The Comedy of Errors, which inspired the Gulzar cult comedy, Angoor and is set in the 1960s’. The shooting of the film is going on in full swing in Mumbai and the makers are expected to wrap up by next month. And now, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively heard that Deepika Padukone has joined the Cirkus gang.

BREAKING Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus

Cirkus has just got bigger with the presence of Deepika Padukone. She has a special dance number in the film alongside some conversational scenes. Her sequences are sure to bring the house down with laughter,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. This would be Ranveer and Deepika’s second collaboration after their 2019 wedding, the first being ‘83. Interestingly, it’s a cameo in both films for Deepika.

The actress has shot for the film over the last weekend for a period of three days – Friday, Saturday and Sunday. She has now moved on to the Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathan, at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. She will be shooting for a groovy dance number with Shah Rukh Khan this week and then move onto shooting some never seen before action scenes with three men – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and John Abraham. She recently wrapped up shooting for Shakun Batra's next film produced by Karan Johar in Mumbai.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty driving mini car on the sets of Cirkus

More Pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna…

AR Rahman to score music for upcoming war…

Kanu Behl and Manoj Bajpayee team up for…

Mrunal Thakur opts out of Ayushmann Khurrana…

Vidya Balan’s short film Natkhat in race to…

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey set to release…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification