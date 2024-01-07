comscore
BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt receive the invitation for Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Ceremony

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt receive the invitation for Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Ceremony

By Fenil Seta

Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in delivering news about the Bollywood celebrities who will be attending the grand inauguration of Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 22. We were the first ones to report that the power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, will be invited for the much talked about ceremony. Now we have got exclusive pictures of them receiving the invitation.

In the picture Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen posing with Shri Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS and Shri Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan on the left and producer Mahaveer Jain on the right. The trio met Ranbir and Alia today and invited them for the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony which will be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

The other celebs who have been invited for the ceremony are Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush Rishabh Shetty, Tiger Shroff, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Prabhas, Yash and Mahaveer Jain.

Also Read: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Yash, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana invited to Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration ceremony

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

