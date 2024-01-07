comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit visits Plaza and Citylight cinemas during the show of her film Panchak; here’s what she said

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit visits Plaza and Citylight cinemas during the show of her film Panchak; here’s what she said

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit visits Plaza and Citylight cinemas during the show of her film Panchak; here’s what she said

Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Shriram Nene have produced the Marathi comedy Panchak.

By Keyur Seta -

Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Dr Shriram Nene have produced the Marathi film Panchak, which released in theatres on Friday. The film is a comedy born out of a superstitious belief. Madhuri, along with Dr Nene, surprised the audience at Dadar’s iconic Plaza and Mahim's Citylight cinemas by paying a visit when the film was being screened. This writer was present during the show at Plaza. The gesture made the full house excited since it happened all of sudden.

EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit visits Plaza and Citylight cinemas during the show of her film Panchak; here’s what she said

While standing near the stage below the screen, Madhuri said in front of the audience, “A very big thanks to all of you for coming to watch our film and for making it houseful. Do continue showing your love for the film in the same way. You all have showered your love on me for so many years. And now you are showing the same love for Panchak, for which I am deeply thankful to all of you.”

Dr Nene added, “I have grown up here. My grandmother stayed nearby. I have seen so many films in this theatre. So I am very happy to visit this place again. The subject of Panchak is very challenging. To make such films, you need a balance of a comedic lens and education. This is possible in Marathi cinema.”

Panchak has an ensemble cast of Adinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, Deepti Devi, Anand Ingle, Nandita Patkar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Tejashri Pradhan, among others.

