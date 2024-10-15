Actress Priyanka Chopra is preparing to expand her entrepreneurial horizons with the upcoming launch of her line of beauty products in collaboration with Max Factor. While details of the brand remain under wraps, the announcement is eagerly anticipated by fans and beauty enthusiasts alike.

Chopra’s entry into the beauty industry comes at a time when several Bollywood celebrities have successfully ventured into their own beauty brands. Notable names include Katrina Kaif with her brand Kay Beauty, Deepika Padukone's 82°E, Sunny Leone's Star Struck, Kriti Sanon's skincare line, and Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, with her recently announced line of beauty products. With Priyanka joining this elite group, the Indian beauty landscape is set to see even more innovative products.

Readers might know that over the years, Priyanka Chopra has demonstrated a strong entrepreneurial spirit. In 2021, she launched Anomaly, a haircare brand focused on sustainability and quality. Her commitment to diverse ventures extends to her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, which aims to showcase compelling narratives from various cultures.

As she gears up to unveil her new beauty line, Priyanka remains a figure of inspiration in both the film and business worlds. Fans are left eager for further announcements about her collaboration with Max Factor, which promises to bring exciting new products to the Indian market.

In addition to her ventures in beauty, Chopra recently wrapped filming for her upcoming Hollywood project, The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban. Meanwhile, she also started shooting for the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s series Citadel.

