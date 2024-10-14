comscore
Last Updated 14.10.2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Alia Bhatt drops major update on Jee Le Zaraa as she confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer is NOT shelved; says, "Everybody wants the film to happen"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt drops major update on Jee Le Zaraa as she confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer is NOT shelved; says, “Everybody wants the film to happen”

Alia Bhatt drops major update on Jee Le Zaraa as she confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer is NOT shelved; says, "Everybody wants the film to happen"

The film is expected to be produced by Excel Entertainment and for the first time, it will explore the friendship between three women.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Excel Entertainment titled Jee Le Zaraa, sparking much excitement among fans. Although this film was announced about three years ago, there has been no progress on it, leaving many to believe that it may possibly be shelved permanently. But let us tell you that Alia has dropped a major update on the movie recently during Jigra promotions and has maintained a positive approach asserting that the film will be made eventually.

Alia Bhatt drops major update on Jee Le Zaraa as she confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer is NOT shelved; says, “Everybody wants the film to happen”

Alia Bhatt drops major update on Jee Le Zaraa as she confirms Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif starrer is NOT shelved; says, “Everybody wants the film to happen”

Alia Bhatt confirmed in a statement that everyone involved in the project is striving to make it happen and eventually when the schedules of all actors come together, the film will definitely take off. In an interaction with Lallantop, Alia said, “There is no schedule right now, no shoot day. Definitely hogi (it will happen). It’s a film that everybody, jo bhi key players hai uss film mein (whoever are the key players in the film) - actors, producers, directors - everybody wants the film to happen.” Along with the rumours of the film being scrapped, Alia also possibly shut down the buzz about Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif walking out of the film.

Marking a first-of-its-kind women centric friendship drama, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to be a road trip film that explores the bond between three urban, contemporary women. In the past, Excel Entertainment has achieved quite a bit of success in this genre with Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara but both films explored the trio of male friendships. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the film has been facing challenges about getting the three actors together, especially since Alia is juggling between multiple projects and Priyanka is busy with her international projects.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

