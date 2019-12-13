Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently lost his sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, who lost her battle to cancer a few days ago. The 26-year-old had been battling the disease for the past 8 years. As heartbreaking as the news is, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proven yet again that he is a thorough professional who can keep emotions at bay for his professional commitments. He was in New York shooting for his upcoming film No Land’s Man when he got the news of his sister passing away.
The director of No Land’s Man, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki recently opened up about Nawazuddin’s dedication. Mustafa said that Nawazuddin usually got emotional while performing scenes that included his reel-life sister, whose character is co-incidentally named Saima in the film. Being the great actor that he is, he would quickly regain his composure and continue with the scene. Nawazuddin even asked his director if he knew that he has a sister named Syama too and Mostofa revealed to him that the script was written 5 years ago, so he couldn’t possibly be aware of this fact.
Taking to his Instagram, Mostofa shared a heartwarming post applauding Nawazuddin’s unwavering dedication.
Life of an artist! While rehearsing a scene from No Land’s Man, @nawazuddin._siddiqui became slightly emotional but, since he is extremely professional, Nawaz quickly regained his composure. Later on I came to know the reason. The scene I mentioned was between him and his sister whose reel name was Saima. He asked me if I knew his sister’s name is Saima too. I answered negative as my script was written five years ago and I had no idea about his sister. He then told me his sister Saima has been suffering from cancer for eight years and he has been trying everything he could to help her in this battle. So whenever he had scenes with Saima, he was feeling extremely emotional. I didn’t know how to respond to this strange connection. I forgot this quickly as I had other things to deal with. Two days ago, while we were shooting a scene, he received a call. We had no idea what was going on. He completed the scene brilliantly. After we packed up, I came to know he lost his sister while we were shooting that scene. I have recently developed some idea about this man’s attachment to his family. As someone who is strongly connected to the family, I could completely understand how he was feeling. I didn’t know how to deal with this situation. But he knew. While coordinating everything back home, he continued his shoot and made sure our New York shoot is completed. He will fly home today. Maybe he will be standing silently in front of her grave. Maybe they will speak thousand words in silence. Maybe fiction and reality will merge into each other. #nolandsmanfilm
During one of the scenes, Nawazuddin couldn’t stop crying when shooting and still managed to brilliantly perform the scene keeping his emotional turmoil at bay. When he found out that his sister was no more, he stayed back to finish the schedule as planned and performed effortlessly.
More power to you, Nawazuddin Siddiqui!
