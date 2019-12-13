Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently lost his sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, who lost her battle to cancer a few days ago. The 26-year-old had been battling the disease for the past 8 years. As heartbreaking as the news is, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has proven yet again that he is a thorough professional who can keep emotions at bay for his professional commitments. He was in New York shooting for his upcoming film No Land’s Man when he got the news of his sister passing away.

The director of No Land’s Man, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki recently opened up about Nawazuddin’s dedication. Mustafa said that Nawazuddin usually got emotional while performing scenes that included his reel-life sister, whose character is co-incidentally named Saima in the film. Being the great actor that he is, he would quickly regain his composure and continue with the scene. Nawazuddin even asked his director if he knew that he has a sister named Syama too and Mostofa revealed to him that the script was written 5 years ago, so he couldn’t possibly be aware of this fact.

Taking to his Instagram, Mostofa shared a heartwarming post applauding Nawazuddin’s unwavering dedication.

During one of the scenes, Nawazuddin couldn’t stop crying when shooting and still managed to brilliantly perform the scene keeping his emotional turmoil at bay. When he found out that his sister was no more, he stayed back to finish the schedule as planned and performed effortlessly.

More power to you, Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

