EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday signed for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with Ishaan Khatter

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ali Abbas Zafar has been one of the finest new-age directors and most of his movies have crossed 200 crore mark at the box office. His last release Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has won hearts all across the country and the fans still can’t stop gushing about it. For his first production venture, there haven’t been any more details out except for the fact that Ishaan Khatter was roped in to be his lead protagonist.

Now, we have news that Ananya Panday has been roped in as the female lead and this will mark the first collaboration between the trio. There are reports that director Varun Sharma, who has been working under Ali’s guidance for quite some time now, will be helming this untitled project. This is the first time that the fans will get to enjoy Ananya and Ishaan’s pair onscreen for the first time and we can’t wait to watch them create magic with their stellar performances.

Ananya Panday is currently shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow and Ishaan Khatter has not announced anything on the professional front.

Also Read: So Positive: Ananya Panday wishes to talk to people and hear out their experiences

