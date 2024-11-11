In April 2024, Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to report that the IMAX screen in Wadala, Mumbai will soon reopen under Miraj Cinemas. Last week, it was reported that the theatre is expected to open on November 15. Bollywood Hungama now brings to you the latest update surrounding the reopening of Mumbai’s oldest and iconic IMAX screen.

BREAKING: Miraj IMAX Wadala to open on November 14; Suriya, Bobby Deol to attend Kanguva press conference on November 12; Mumbai’s OLDEST and ICONIC IMAX screen to reopen with Gladiator II

As per sources, Miraj IMAX Wadala will reopen on Thursday, November 14. The multiplex comprises not just the IMAX screens but also four normal screens. While these four screens will be operational from November 14, the IMAX theatre will be opened to the public on Friday, November 15.

A source said, “The property has undergone an extensive renovation and now looks quite appealing. Not just the screens but even the F&B area now sports a new look and would be loved by the patrons.”

Some members of the media will get a dekko at the theatre sooner than the aam junta. This is because the press conference of Kanguva will be held at Miraj IMAX Wadala on Tuesday, November 12. The makers of the film will be launching a new asset of the film in the presence of Suriya, Bobby Deol, director Siva, music director Devi Sri Prasad and producer K E Gnanavel Raja.

Then, on November 14, the normal screens will be thrown open to the moviegoers and will show the new release Kanguva and also holdover films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, etc. Meanwhile, on November 15, the IMAX screen will begin operations. The much-awaited Hollywood film Gladiator II releases this Friday and it will be the first film to be shown in the giant IMAX screen at this property.

Bollywood Hungama exclusively contacted Amit Sharma, Managing Director, Miraj Entertainment Limited and he confirmed the aforementioned plans. He also said, “It is going to be one of the best cinemas not just of Mumbai but of the country. So, I look forward to the love and good wishes of the people.”

