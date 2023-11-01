With an objective to celebrate and honor Team India’s stupendous feat of winning 107 medals at the Asian Games, India’s largest cinema chain, PVR INOX Ltd has announced that all movie tickets on November 3, 2023 will be priced at a flat rate of Rs 107. Shortly after National Cinema Day, moviegoers can once again experience the latest films on the silver screen at slashed prices, with this celebratory initiative by PVR INOX as a tribute to athletes who made the nation proud. As a gesture of PVR INOX’s appreciation for the extraordinary accomplishment, the entire Indian contingent for the Asian Games will also be invited with their families to enjoy a movie of their choice, at any PVR INOX cinema in the country on November 3. PVR INOX has also announced that all the medal-winning athletes at Asian Games can avail unlimited number of movie watching experiences at any PVR INOX cinemas for a month, starting 3rd November, till 2nd December.

PVR INOX to offer Rs 107 movie tickets on Nov 3 to celebrate team India’s Asian Games success

Alok Tandon, Co-CEO, PVR-INOX Limited, said, “Each of the 107 medals has a truly inspirational story behind it, which can potentially inspire the entire generation. We have therefore curated this unique celebration, which would make more and more Indian’s feel the achievement, cherish and get inspired. Our athletes have indeed made the entire country swell with pride through their outstanding performance at the Asian Games 2023. As a brand deeply committed to supporting the spirit of sports, it is our duty to spread the cheer further. We firmly believe that this achievement deserves to be celebrated nationwide, by every citizen. With this initiative, PVR INOX continues its unwavering support and commitment towards promoting sports in India.”

PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association said, “Sports and movies have a common audience, and therefore we thank the INOX Group for coming up with such a unique and popular idea to celebrate the massive achievement of our athletes. It is indeed a moment to cherish, and there cannot be a better way to make more and more Indians a part of this celebration than to offer them a chance to enjoy a movie at such a heavily discounted price. We would also like to thank INOX Group for offering month-long unlimited access to the medal winners and inviting the entire contingent to watch a movie of their choice at any PVR INOX cinema in the country.”

As a part of this celebration, audiences will be able to enjoy an enjoyable slate of movies on this day, including Tejas, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video and 12th Fail, and fresh releases like Aankh Micholi, Hukus Bukus and The Marsh King’s Daughter. The tickets of the concert screening film, Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour will be priced normally, and will not be included in this offer. Ticket prices in some states may vary due to pricing regulations and local taxes. The offer will be valid for all the mainstream seats only, and recliners and premium category formats will not be a part of this celebratory offer.

PVR INOX has laid out these special celebratory offers, with the objective of not only commemorating the remarkable achievement of the Indian athletes but also making Indian sports and movie fans join the celebrations and cherish the historic milestone. INOX Group is the official sponsor of the Indian Olympic Team since 2020 and has been building awareness about the Olympic movement across the country, through promotions at the cinemas along with various other initiatives.

