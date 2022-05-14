On April 28, Amazon Prime Video held a very memorable event wherein they officially announced their upcoming 41 films and web series. Interestingly, the star cast and directors of each of these projects were invited on stage and some of the actors of these films or shows even performed live. One of the most memorable of these performances in that event was that of Madhuri Dixit. She is a part of Amazon Prime Video’s first original Hindi movie, Maja Maa. The evergreen actor danced gracefully to the foot-tapping song 'Rangeela Mara Naach' while announcing the film. A short teaser was also unveiled to the media and it gave an idea that the film is a conventional entertainer, revolving around a family.

BREAKING: Madhuri Dixit plays a homosexual character in Amazon Prime Video’s Maja Maa

It has now come to light that Maja Maa is not the usual family film. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Madhuri Dixit in Maja Maa plays a homosexual character. How her sexual orientation leads to conflict, madness and loads of entertainment while she’s gearing up for her son’s wedding forms the crux of the film.”

Besides Madhuri Dixit, Maja Maa also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Barkha Singh and Simone Singh. It is directed by Anand Tiwari. The source continued, “It goes without saying that the homosexual element is obviously handled sensitively, minus any titillation in Maja Maa. Times have changed. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar also played a lesbian in Badhaai Do and her portrayal was depicted beautifully. Similarly, Madhuri Dixit’s character, too, has been handled sensitively in Maja Maa. That’s why a star like her agreed to sign for such an out-of-the-box part.”

Interestingly, this is probably not the first time that Madhuri Dixit is playing a homosexual. In Dedh Ishqiya (2014), it was implied that her character and that of Huma Qureshi were lovers. The makers, however, never made it clear and left it to the audience to interpret. Meanwhile, a few months back, in her much-talked about web series, The Fame Game, Avinash aka Avi (Lakshvir Singh Saran) is shown to be gay and her mother, played by Madhuri, knows about it and accepts him wholeheartedly. It now remains to be seen whether Madhuri Dixit’s family and loved ones in Maja Maa also embrace her sexual orientation with open arms.

