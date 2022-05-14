Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the theatres on May 20. With the film just a week away from its release, the advance bookings for the film have opened. The makers of the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead have adopted the 'audience first' policy for the pricing of the tickets.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 advance booking opens; film to have lowest ticket rate post pandemic

So what does audience first policy entail? The film producers (T-Series and Cine1 Studios) have decided to open the bookings at regular minimal- basic prices and premium rates. The ticket prices for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will witness the lowest rate for any movie post-pandemic. Sources close to the film say that the makers have kept the audiences first before thinking about making profits on the film. The makers are confident and believe in the film and want more audiences to come to the cinema and enjoy this family film.

Owing to the horror-comedy genre of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is expected to get more and more people to the theatres. Post the pandemic, several big films have struggled to get audiences to the theatres. However, trade believes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be able to get people to the cinema hall. The film is also a sequel to the 2007 super hit film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. While the sequel is a completely new story with a new approach and cast, the makers have retained some nostalgia-driven elements.

The film also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The story is by Akash Kaushik and the dialogues have been penned by Farhad Samji and Akash Kaushik.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan- “It’s my aim to be Number 1. Now I want it more than ever before”

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.