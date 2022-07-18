The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made Kartik Aaryan one of the most wanted actors in the Hindi Film Industry. We have exclusively learnt that Kartik has signed the biggest film of his career, and that's none other than an epic actioner directed by Kabir Khan. The film in question is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. "Kartik and Sajid have broken the ice while discussing Satyanarayan Ki Katha and are now committed to doing multiple films together. While Satyanaran Ki Katha begins soon, Kartik will kick off the Kabir Khan film for NGE from next year," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama. The film would mark Kabir Khan's return to the action space after the Salman Khan film, Ek Tha Tiger.

The trio of Kartik, Kabir, and Sajid are very excited to kick off this film. It's among the biggest NGE projects for next year as per the sources. "Kartik is going complete the commercial now and he is clear that it's these projects that will make him climb the ladder of stardom. He is choosing the right setups and the best is yet to come," the source told us further.

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan team up for Sajid Nadiadwala’s next

The female lead of this Kartik - Kabir film is yet undecided. Initially, Kabir was planning to make a film with Ranveer Singh under the NGE banner, but following 83, the duo decided to part ways on the film. Kabir went to some other actors, but seeing the not-so-encouraging response, the same was then put on the backburner. This one is a new subject.

