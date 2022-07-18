comscore

Paramount Pictures to distribute Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, official Forrest Gump remake, worldwide

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The makers of Forrest Gump, Paramount Pictures, on Sunday announced the distribution of the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the worldwide market. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Talking about the same, Marc Weinstock, President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution, Paramount Pictures said “Like the original classic Forrest Gump, this movie is full of heart and hope and universally-relatable themes. We can’t wait for audiences everywhere to meet Laal and see India’s culture and history through his unique lens.”

Adding more to this, Mark Viane, President of International Theatrical Distribution, Paramount Pictures says, “We are thrilled to be partnering with V18 and Aamir Khan in bringing Laal Singh Chaddah to audiences worldwide. This retelling of the Academy Award®️-winning motion picture Forrest Gump is truly something special and we can’t wait for fans around the globe to experience this event film.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film is all set to be released on 11th August.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji crown 8-year-old Aditya Vinod Patil as Dance Deewane Juniors' winner

More Pages: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

