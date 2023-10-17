APL Apollo, India’s largest structural steel tubes and pipes company, has announced the appointment of Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. Building on its 30+ years legacy and the Make in India mantra, APL Apollo aims to further strengthen and expand its brand identity across the country with this signing.

Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary career and countless achievements, which have established him as a symbol of longevity and trustworthiness, make this association a perfect one. Leveraging the giant superstar’s fan base and global appeal, APL Apollo aims to further boost its current market dominance, besides expanding its brand recognition across the nation. The two-year partnership will see the celebrated Bollywood veteran endorse the brand across all media channels including print, electronic media, and outdoor, as well as in-store promotional material.

Reflecting on the announcement, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd said, “We are incredibly proud to welcome Mr. Bachchan as he embodies all the qualities that APL Apollo stands for–excellence, versatility, and timeless quality. We are consistently channelling our efforts to deliver world-class quality, much like Big B and we are confident that this partnership will serve to reinforce our strong presence in the Indian market.”

“Amitabh Bachchan's iconic face is a forever appeal that strikes a chord with millions of hearts, not just in India, but worldwide. His enduring appeal will go a long way in elevating our brand image everywhere. This strategic move by APL Apollo will pave the way for not just elevated brand recognition but also an enhanced brand experience. By bringing diverse audiences through this ploy, the brand will witness wider connections,” said Ms. Charu Malhotra, Chief Brand Officer, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.

