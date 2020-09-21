After the lockdown restrictions were eased by the government, several filmmakers and production houses have resumed work while maintaining the safety norms. Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri has been polishing his script in the lockdown and John Abraham will now take down corruption in the town of Lucknow. Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the makers today announced this action drama will release on May 12th, Eid 2021.

After tasting commercial success with their 2018 release, John, Milap, and the producers decided to take ahead the franchise with Divya Khosla Kumar opposite John this time. While the first film dealt with corruption, the sequel tackles corruption in all spheres from the police to politicians, industrialists, and the common man.

Changing his shoot location and story from Mumbai to the heart of our nation - Lucknow, director Milap says, ”Creatively we changed the script to Lucknow as it gave us a chance to make it more massy and also make the canvas larger. Visually also Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action of this film is gonna be ten times more dynamic, heroic, and powerful. John is going to smash, Rip and annihilate the corrupt like he never has before on the silver screen and Divya is going to wow audiences with her power-packed scenes, dramatic prowess, grace and beauty. Satyameva Jayate 2 like part one is a film of the masses and is also a celebration of action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism, and heroism. “Eid” is a perfect occasion to release as it will offer entertainment galore. With Bhushan sir, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani backing me once again I can promise next year on 12th May we will do our best to deliver a festive bonanza for all audiences!”

Producer Nikkhil Advani adds, “As Milap kept developing the subject, he realised that India’s heartland lent itself increasingly to his plotline. As producers, we were happy to pivot to support his creative choices. Hence the story is now based and to be shot in Lucknow, one of my personal favourite cities in India. This is an extremely special film for us. The love shown by fans to the first instalment in this franchise has encouraged us to create a bigger, more exciting experience, presenting John Abraham as never seen before. We are hopeful that prevailing circumstances will improve and pave the way for us to reach our audience in theatres once again”

“Satyameva Jayate was a commercial hit not just at the box office but audiences loved the action and drama. John has become our nation’s action hero since then. Nikkhil and we decided to take the franchise ahead and continue to make entertaining commercial cinema with Milap and John. The success of the first part definitely adds responsibility on us to deliver a bigger and better film this time around. Milap has written a mind-blowing script which is massy, that will have fabulous songs and will connect with the audiences. And John will don a never seen before look. And we are coming to the theatres on Eid next year which makes it even more festive.”, says producer Bhushan Kumar.

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on May 12, 2021.

More Pages: Satyameva Jayate 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.