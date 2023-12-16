The first look and the title of the upcoming film will be announced on December 18.

The anticipation is only rising, one poster at a time! Actor Shruti Haasan's first glimpse from the upcoming pan-India action drama was unveiled on Saturday, offering a sneak peek into the dynamic world of the film. The new poster is the second visual asset of the film, after actor Adivi Sesh's character poster, which was introduced by Shruti Haasan herself. The filmmakers have disclosed that the film's title will be revealed on December 18.

Adivi Sesh shares first look poster of Shruti Haasan from their untitled action drama

In this latest poster, Shruti captivates the audience with a striking portrayal, focusing on her eyes that vividly express anger and fury, cutting through the frame with intense emotion. The actor already showcases an unprecedented, grounded avatar, as depicted in the first poster.

Adivi Sesh shared his co-star's look on his Instagram page and wrote, “Meet 'HER' from #SeshEXShruti. Super proud and absolutely pumped to be working with @shrutihaasan. Beautiful heart. Beautiful soul. Looking forward to some magic and chaotic chemistry between us. Title and First Look out on December 18th.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

The grand project, which will be shot in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios and directed by Shaneil Deo, who was born and raised in the United States. The film will mark Adivi Sesh’s second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 acclaimed blockbuster biopic Major, which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including Kshanam and Goodachari, which were headlined by Adivi Sesh. He also directed the acclaimed coming-of-age short, Layla, which was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo also sharing story and screenplay credits. Further details about the project will be revealed soon.

Also Read: Happy Birthday to the off-screen style maestro, Adivi Sesh, who effortlessly steals the spotlight with his fashion flair

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.