The comic caper Bad Newz will release this Friday and the excitement for it is tremendous among the moviegoers and trade thanks to its entertaining trailer, fresh cast and chartbuster songs. A few days ago, it was reported that the film had been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In this report, Bollywood Hungama will inform readers of the cuts enforced on Bad Newz.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 27 seconds of kissing across three scenes in Vicky Kaushal-Tripti Dimrii starrer Bad Newz

As per the cut list, the film hasn't got any audio cut. However, the Examining Committee of the CBFC has censored three scenes, involving two characters kissing. There are three such scenes, one of 9 seconds, the second of 10 seconds and the third of 8 seconds. In all, the CBFC made changes in these three scenes, totalling 27 seconds.

Interestingly, the cut list mentions the 'visual of lip-lock be modified' and also that not a single frame has been cut. It now remains to be seen how the kissing scenes have been 'modified' and viewers will get to know once they see the film.

The other changes asked by the CBFC were very minor like replacing a disclaimer in the beginning, inserting the anti-alcohol static and increasing the font size of the anti-alcohol static.

Once these changes were made, Bad Newz was granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 142 minutes. In other words, Bad Newz is 2 hours and 22 minutes long.

Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk with Neha Dhupia in a supporting role. It is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar of Dharma Productions, Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra of Leo Media Collective Pvt Ltd and Manish Menghani of Amazon Prime. It is all set to release on July 19.

