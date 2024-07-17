Mars Wrigley India is thrilled to announce Bollywood director and action maestro Rohit Shetty as the new ambassador for Snickers. Known for his high-octane films and vibrant personality, Shetty brings his signature charisma and dynamic style to elevate the Snickers brand. This collaboration is an exciting installment in the iconic "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign promising to resonate with the audience.

Rohit Shetty roped in as the new ambassador for Snickers in his action style

Shetty’s larger-than-life persona and dynamic flair energize the Snickers brand. The new TVC, conceptualized by DDB Tribal, captures his legendary car stunts, seamlessly shifting gears with the brand’s message. Renowned for fearless driving scenes and action-packed sequences, Shetty injects unmatched energy into the campaign, creating an exhilarating and unforgettable experience. This partnership promises an explosive blend of action and drama.

The film opens with Rohit Shetty mentoring a young boy at a HUNGAL Driving School car. As the boy struggles with tight-space driving, Shetty takes control, showcasing his signature maneuvers, and impressing the boy with his skills. The car suddenly halts, and Shetty humorously backtracks, leading them into a bustling fish market. The final twist occurs when the car ends up on a boat in the middle of the sea. The boy hands Shetty a SNICKERS®, saying, “You become Rohit Shetty when you’re hungry.” Shetty eats the SNICKERS® and transforms back into a calm driving instructor, highlighting the tagline’s impact.

Rohit Shetty, sharing his excitement about the collaboration, expressed, “I am excited to be the new brand ambassador for Snickers, This collaboration is incredibly exciting because it aligns perfectly with my on-screen persona. The TVC was a blast to shoot, bringing together my love for cars and action. The message of SNICKERS® – that hunger can turn you into someone completely different – is something I think everyone can relate to. I’m looking forward to sharing this fun and high-energy campaign with the audience”

We are thrilled to have Rohit Shetty endorse and lend his signature swagger to the Snickers brand. Rohit’s authentic and adventurous personality are perfect fit with Snickers," said Nikhil Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley India. "Snickers reignites its timeless and world-famous creative proposition 'You're not you when you're hungry.' Our new campaign film with Rohit showcases high-octane drama and humor, especially connecting with our Gen Z audience across media touch points. We believe this collaboration will stand out and strengthen SNICKERS®’s position as the ultimate hunger bar. We are confident that Rohit’s association with SNICKERS® is the beginning of great impactful work on the brand in India.”

Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal said “Snickers "You're Not You When You're Hungry" is one of the most enduring campaigns in the world, with its endless adaptability, local flavors, and rofling use of humor. And Snickers India in partnership with DDB Mudra is simply continuing the tradition with a fresh interpretation. We have Rohit Shetty starring in his most hilarious, and perhaps his easiest-ever role – since he plays himself. Through the last few months, the clients, the agency, and the production team have all had a riot of a time building this campaign and we’re sure the audience is going to enjoy it equally.”

