The energetic song ‘Wallah Habibi’ from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was launched today sometime back and as expected, it has caught attention. The song features not just Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff but also Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F and the actresses add to the hotness. Akshay, as always, is in his element, and the same applies to Tiger. Tiger Shroff emerges from the sand in his entry shot; it’s something that will be greeted with claps and whistles in cinemas.

BREAKING: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer to be out on March 26; Jaccky Bhagnani and Bosco Martis share interesting details of Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s bond during the shoot of the song ‘Wallah Habibi’

Bollywood Hungama got a sneak peek of the song yesterday and also had an interaction with producer Jaccky Bhagnani and choreographer Bosco Martis. Bosco was impressed that Tiger’s sand shot was noticed by this writer. He said, “For Tiger, it was tough as the sand used to enter his pants! He really had the patience to do it” He also added that “It took around 5-6 takes” to get the perfect shot.

‘Wallah Habibi’ has been shot at the picturesque locations of Jordan, that too in biting cold. Jackky Bhagnani revealed, “It was 4 degrees but due to the wind, it was effectively minus 2!” Yet, Akshay and Tiger gave their best.

Bosco Martis explained why he didn’t have to do much to get them to match each other’s energies, “They only matched the energy among themselves! Unka bromance itna acha ho gaya tha pehle ki that they managed to complement each other in all respects.”

Jaccky Bhagnani, meanwhile, is glad for the fact that parallels are not been drawn with the 1998 film of the same name, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and Raveena Tandon. He explained the reason behind it saying, “This is an out-and-out action with comedy while that was a comedy-action film.”

Now that the three songs of the film are out, one wonders when the makers plan to drop the trailer. Jackky Bhagnani revealed, “It’ll be out on March 26.”

He then shared his publicity plans, “We’ll go full throttle with the (launch of this) song.” He also explained why they started the promotions way back in January-end though the film will release in the second week of April. “We felt that the kind of penetration we want for a film of this scale, 4 weeks might not be enough. That’s why we went for an 8-week campaign. Thanks to the digital age, it’s easy to reach out to the urban centres. But in tier-2 and tier-3 centres, it takes time. Even though the digital revolution has happened even there, a lot of people still get information through traditional media,” he said.

Coming back to Jordan, where the songs and one action scene had been shot, Jaccky Bhagnani revealed the reason for shooting in the Middle-Eastern country saying, “As per the dates we had, we wanted to go for a country which had diverse landscapes. When we explored Jordan, we realized it’s beautiful. It has desert, it has sea and it has the city vibe. This is very rare. Also, travel time is hardly 1 or 2 hours. It’s not like we have to catch a flight to reach the second location.” He signed off by adding, “We have shot the film in India, UK, Scotland, Abu Dhabi and Jordan.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and it releases in cinemas on Eid.

