Sony LIV has announced the commencement of the shoot for their upcoming show titled, Raat Jawaan Hai, featuring an ensemble star cast including Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat. Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited and directed by Sumeet Vyas, the series promises viewers a fresh perspective on friendship, parenthood, and the challenges of modern life infused with moments of warmth and camaraderie. The show will be a delightful mix of humor, drama and heartfelt moments, offering a unique and engaging viewing experience.

Director-actor Sumeet Vyas shared his excitement about helming Raat Jawaan Hai with a playful twist, saying, “There is a tendency of the world to think of parenting as the end of youth. Raat Jawaan Hai refutes this theory. It is the is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality and madness alive even after having kids. The spirit of the show is shining bright even on the set with Barun, Anjali and Priya. We are having the best time on set, all three of them are such fun people to work with. Their energy is infectious, making our sets a carnival of laughter.”

Speaking of the lead star cast, Barun Sobti is best known for his popular television show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and also web-shows like Kohrra and Rakshak. On the other hand, Anjali Anand received a lot of love for her role as Ranveer Singh’s sister in the Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Priya Bapat is one of the most popular Marathi actresses and she also received rave reviews for her performance in web-shows like City of Dreams. The trio is expected to come together for the first time for this show.

