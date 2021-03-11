Bollywood Hungama had yesterday reported that the much awaited flick, Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, won’t be able to make it in cinemas on April 2, as planned. The decision was taken by its makers due to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, particularly in the crucial centres of Maharashtra.

The buzz in the exhibitor fraternity is that the Akshay Kumar starrer will now arrive four weeks later than the planned original date, on April 30, 2021. A source says, “The exhibitors have been informed about this new release date. They have been told to book screens for Sooryavanshi. The plan is to give it one of the widest releases ever for a Hindi film.” The source also added, “The formal announcement of the new release date will take place on Sunday, March 14 along with the release of a new poster.” Incidentally, it is also the day that Rohit Shetty celebrates his birthday.

The source continues, “Yes, it’s releasing in the holy month of Ramzan but at least, it’ll have a clean run of two weeks and also get advantage of Maharashtra Day holiday on May 1. It’s a huge holiday in the state and that’s where it’s expected to do huge business.”

We tried to get in touch with the spokesperson of Sooryavanshi who refused to confirm the development.

