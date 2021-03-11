Bollywood Hungama

Javed Akhtar – Shabana Azmi bowled over by Alia Bhatt’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

It seems the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has made inroads far and wide. The latest to fall for Alia Bhatt’s striking charms are the power-couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. Both individually lauded Alia’s portrayal of the title role.

Says Javed Saab, “I have seen the teaser.Alia is incredible.” Adds Shabana, “Alia is terrific. I was bowled over by her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. She is evolving with every part.”

The buzz about Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi is all-pervasive. According to sources close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “This is not only Alia’s best performance to date it is also the best performance by a female actor in a Bhansali film.”

This, considering such greats as Rani Mukerjee in Black and Manisha Koirala in Khamoshi - The Musical, is saying a lot. Those who have seem the rushes predict the National award for Alia.

Also Read: Panic in Gangubai Kathiawadi team after Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Ranbir Kapoor test positive

