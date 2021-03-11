It seems the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has made inroads far and wide. The latest to fall for Alia Bhatt’s striking charms are the power-couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. Both individually lauded Alia’s portrayal of the title role.

Says Javed Saab, “I have seen the teaser.Alia is incredible.” Adds Shabana, “Alia is terrific. I was bowled over by her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. She is evolving with every part.”

The buzz about Alia’s performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi is all-pervasive. According to sources close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, “This is not only Alia’s best performance to date it is also the best performance by a female actor in a Bhansali film.”

This, considering such greats as Rani Mukerjee in Black and Manisha Koirala in Khamoshi - The Musical, is saying a lot. Those who have seem the rushes predict the National award for Alia.

