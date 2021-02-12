A few days back we were the first to inform you that the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar was slated to release on April 2. Now, Bollywood Hungama has uncovered the theatrical release plans for the film which, we have to say is somewhat surprising. As per reliable sources, it is learnt that Sooryavanshi will not follow the conventional release pattern, but instead the film is looking to release only in single screens and non-national multiplexes across the country.

“The makers of Sooryavanshi are wanting to capitalize on the theatres opening up, however they have arrived at a decision to release the film in only single screens and non-national multiplexes”, informs an industry source. Further talking about the impact such a release pattern could have, the source continues, “This move essentially means that the film will not release in big nationwide multiplex chains like PVR, Carnival, INOX and others, but will focus on grassroot level cinemas to reach the masses.”

Interestingly, this decision of avoiding big nationwide multiplex chains will not only affect the film’s collections but will also affect such multiplex chain’s business stream. Now all that remains to be seen is whether the film which is being touted to be a crowd puller manages to entice the audience back to theatres.

