Actor Arjun Kapoor has always come forward to support causes that are close to his heart and in the run-up to this year’s Valentine’s Day, he has taken it upon himself to help 100 cancer couples! Arjun, whose mother passed away due to cancer, has always been a strong advocate to raise awareness and pledge support to people who are affected by this deadly virus. Arjun has teamed up with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) for this noble initiative.

Arjun says, “The pandemic has taught all of us the importance of helping one another and spreading love whenever we can. We all look forward to celebrating Valentine’s month in February, to make our loved ones feel special. But I have decided to do something different, this time.”

He adds, “Along with Cancer Patients Aid Association, I am supporting medical treatment for 100 underprivileged couples who are impacted by cancer, which means one partner is battling this deadly disease as the other one is supportive in every step of this fight.”

Arjun has been deeply moved by this initiative and thus, he immediately decided to come forward for the same. He says, “Cancer severely impacts one’s immunity, making them extremely vulnerable to the Coronavirus. The previous year has been very painful for these couples. Not only were they fighting a hard battle, but they were also confined to their homes facing the severe threat of Covid-19. Many of them did not even have the source of income to buy food and essential medicines.”

The actor stresses people should look to come forward and support these vulnerable couples. He says, “By supporting their yearly medical treatment worth Rs 1 lakh per patient that takes care of expenses for chemotherapy and radiotherapies, surgeries and medicines, we can save them from draining out financially.”

