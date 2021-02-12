Actor Salman Khan has taken to social media to post a special post, thanking his fans. The post came hours after the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed a petition filed by the Rajasthan government alleging he had submitted a false affidavit in the blackbuck poaching case.

Salman shared a photo of himself and wrote, "To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka (Take care of yourself and your family). God bless n loveee u tooo."

Salman Khan was present for the decision via video call. The decision was made by Judge Raghavendra Kachwal around 3.30 pm in the afternoon when he said that the PIL filed had no strong grounds. The petition was registered claiming Salman Khan had submitted wrong evidence in court alleging his arms license had been lost. However, according to the investigation, the actor had submitted it for the renewal in Mumbai's Bandra.

Salman Khan was booked under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for poaching two blackbucks in Bhawad village on September 26 and 27 in 1998 and one blackbuck in Mathania on September 28, 1998. This was during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

