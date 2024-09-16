The wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended by close family and friends. The couple opted for a traditional Indian wedding, complete with elaborate rituals and attire.

The Indian film industry was abuzz with excitement as the news of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's intimate wedding ceremony broke. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony that celebrated their love and commitment. Aditi and Siddharth have been rumoured to be dating for several years. Earlier this year, the couple got engaged. Today, Aditi officially announced their wedding which was in presence of their family and close friends.

BREAKING! Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot in intimate traditional ceremony, share first pics: “To Eternal Love, Light & Magic”

The couple shared their first official wedding photos on social media, accompanied by a heartwarming message that read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu." The images captured the essence of their special day, showcasing their joy and happiness as they embarked on this new chapter of their lives.

The wedding ceremony was a private affair, attended by close family and friends. The couple opted for a traditional Indian wedding, complete with elaborate rituals and attire. The bride looked stunning in a golden blouse and organza saree, while the groom was dapper in white kurta and a mundu. Aditi and Siddharth have always been known for their understated elegance and their preference for keeping their personal lives private. Their wedding was a reflection of their values, as they chose to celebrate their love quietly and intimately.

The couple's fans were overjoyed by the news of their wedding and flooded social media with congratulatory messages and well wishes.

