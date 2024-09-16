comscore
Raaj Shaandilyaa reacts to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video being similar to Sex Tape; says, "I have never seen it before"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Raaj Shaandilyaa reacts to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video being similar to Sex Tape; says, “I have never seen it before”

The filmmaker has also announced a sequel which will be set 10-15 years during the onset of the internet and social media.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are all set to bring back the 90s in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in which things a comical turn when the newlyweds lose their CD capturing their romance. While the trailer has several hilarious punchlines and many have shared excitement about its release, some have pointed out its resemblance with the Cameron Diaz, Jason Segal starrer comedy film Sex Tape which revolves around a similar concept. However, the director the film Raaj Shaandilyaa has asserted that it cannot be the case since he has never seen the Hollywood drama before.

In an interview with PTI he asserted that he was not aware of these similarities with the American movie and insisted that they are completely different from each other.  “Vicky Vidya…” follows the titular married couple on a frantic search of a CD with a video of their wedding night, whereas Sex Tape revolves around a married couple who make a sex tape to spice up their relationship only to wake up the next morning to find that it has gone missing,” he said.  “The characters and story are different. Our film has nothing to do with Sex Tape. I’ve not even seen Sex Tape. I didn’t get inspired by it, rather I got inspired by life and the people around me,” he added. Furthermore, he also stated that the film is written by writer Yusuf Ali Khan and that work on the screenplay began back in 2018.

Meanwhile, in the same interaction, Raaj also mentioned that they are already penning down a sequel which will be set a decade or so later, that talks about the early stages of internet and social media. “Where this film ends, we’ve got a sequel, which will be set 10-15 years later, when the advent of the Internet has happened. We’ve written the story. We will shoot this film after I make another film,” he shared.

Coming to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania, Archana Puran Singh, among others in key roles. It is slated to release on October 11, right before the occasion of Dussehra.

Also Read: Adnan Sami returns to Bollywood with Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

