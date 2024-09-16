comscore
Last Updated 16.09.2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Deepika Padukone onboards as brand ambassador for battle-royale game Krafton

She will soon be featured as a playable character in BGMI, with two distinct character skins representing her iconic style and persona.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

KRAFTON, makers of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), have announced a partnership with Deepika Padukone to the world of BGMI. This exclusive one-year collaboration will see Deepika Padukone as the brand ambassador of BGMI, ushering in a new era of gaming and entertainment. As part of this exciting collaboration, Deepika Padukone will soon be featured as a playable character in BGMI, with two distinct character skins representing her iconic style and persona.

Building on the success of previous collaborations with Indian stars like Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Mumbai Indians, KRAFTON continues to push the boundaries of in-game entertainment. This partnership with Deepika Padukone is yet another milestone in the company’s commitment to bringing immersive gaming experiences tailored for Indian players.

“We are excited to partner with Deepika Padukone, a Global Ambassador & Icon to create unforgettable moments for our players. This collaboration is an endeavour to push boundaries and deliver fresh experiences for BGMI fans. By bringing together the worlds of gaming and entertainment with the biggest star Deepika Padukone at its forefront, we aim to create a truly immersive and engaging world within BGMI,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India.

"It is a thrilling opportunity to embark on this new chapter with the BGMI family” shared Deepika Padukone. “Gaming has become a cultural phenomenon in India, and I'm excited to connect with the incredible energy of the gaming community. It's an honor to be a part of something so dynamic and engaging. I look forward to seeing how my fans react to the in-game avatar and exclusive items!"

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone trainer shares her pre-natal yoga experience: “Your commitment, positivity and trust in the process have truly shone through”

