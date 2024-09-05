Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor revealed his upcoming project Shrimaan Bharat at the poster launch of the second edition of Cine Talkies. The event saw Boney sharing insights about the film industry and the cultural significance of cinema in India.

Cinema as a Tool for Cultural Reflection

During the event, Boney Kapoor spoke about the importance of films that leave a lasting impact on society. He remarked, "We make all kinds of films here, and the ones that perform the best are those that teach something. There are many such films. Plus, our history reaches the audience through films." Kapoor highlighted how Indian cinema, over the years, has expanded its influence worldwide. "As of today, Indian films are shown and are popular in at least 160 countries. Even the Oscars have recognized our filmmakers, and many countries have acknowledged and respected them."

A Tribute to the Legends of Indian Cinema

Kapoor paid tribute to Indian cinema's stalwarts, recalling memorable moments of recognition for filmmakers like Satyajit Ray and Raj Kapoor. He shared an anecdote about Satyajit Ray, who was honoured by the people of France with an award at his home when he was unwell. Similarly, when Raj Kapoor was in poor health, he was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, with the Indian President breaking protocol to personally hand him the award.

"Why did he honour him? Because the films Raj made had such strong content, they influenced the masses of that time. That means the film industry commands that level of respect in India. This is possible because our roots are strong," Kapoor said, underscoring the influence of Indian cinema globally. He also pointed to the recent success of RRR, a Telugu film recognized by the Oscars, as a sign of the widespread respect for Indian films in every language.

Boney Kapoor’s New Venture: Shrimaan Bharat

Amidst the discussion, Kapoor unveiled his latest project, Shrimaan Bharat. Though he kept most details under wraps, he did offer a glimpse into the significance of the title. "I make films; I’ve made many films. Some have succeeded, and some haven’t. Right now, I’m working on one, and I can tell you the name of one of them: Shrimaan Bharat," Kapoor revealed. He added that more information would be shared in December, but for now, the title stands confirmed.

