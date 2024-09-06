The biopic Chhaava, an exploration of the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj played by Vicky Kaushal on the big screen, is a testament to the meticulous research and attention to detail that can elevate a historical drama. Director Laxman Utekar, driven by a commitment to authentic representation, embarked on a year-long journey to immerse himself and his team in the world of the 17th-century Maratha king.

As per a report in Mid-day, central to this endeavour was an extensive exploration of Maharashtra's historical towns and cities. Utekar and costume designer Sheetal Sharma ventured to Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Nashik, Paithan, and beyond, delving into the cultural nuances and visual aesthetics of the era. Their quest for authenticity extended beyond the books and scholarly texts, as they sought firsthand insights from the very places where history unfolded. A source elaborated, “Some filmmakers love playing with whites and pastels that are far removed from the world they are depicting, but Laxman wanted to be authentic in his storytelling. When the team began their research by visiting Maratha towns, they found out that Indians are not about pastels, but about a blast of colours. Laxman and Sheetal visited several forts and museums in these cities and towns that further gave them an insight into the dressing and culture of that era. They also met historians, who studied that period.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Sambhaji's wife Yesubai, wears stunning Paithani sarees that were sourced from local weavers. The team even purchased and restored old sarees with 500-year-old borders to ensure that the costumes were as authentic as possible. “For Rashmika’s look, the costume design team went to Paithan and Narayanpeth from where authentic Paithani and Narayanpeth sarees were sourced. Considering many fabrics used in that period were no longer available, they scoured museums and took pictures of the fabrics and textiles, which were then replicated by weavers. Some old sarees, including a few pieces that had 500-year-old borders, were also bought and restored. Rashmika has worn many Paithani sarees with Chandrakala designs,” the source said.

The team's dedication to detail extended to every aspect of the production. The look of the leading man, Vicky Kaushal, was carefully crafted to reflect the historical depictions of Sambhaji Maharaj. By studying statues and busts from various locations, the team was able to capture the king's distinctive features and mannerisms. The iconic throne scene in the film's teaser was inspired by a historical bust from Pune, while the accessories worn by the characters were sourced from local markets and museums. The costume design team meticulously researched and recreated the intricate jewellery and adornments of the era, ensuring that every detail was historically accurate. “The last image in Chhaava’s teaser, of Vicky sitting on the throne, has been designed based on a bust in Pune. The accessories have been sourced from Kolhapur, Sawantwadi and Ratnagiri. The jewellery as well as accessories had to have an old-world charm. So, Rashmika has worn the Lakshmi haar with a nath—a look that was replicated from images and artefacts found in museums. Sambhaji’s sword Bhavani was recreated from a museum in London, by production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray,” the source added.

Chhaava, adapted from a Marathi novel written by Shivaji Sawant, sees Akshaye Khanna play the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Divya Dutta steps into the role of Vicky Kaushal’s stepmother Soyarabai. The film is scheduled for a December 2024 release.

