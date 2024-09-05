Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's acclaimed TV drama Humsafar, a beloved series with an international fan base, is set to receive a stage adaptation in India. According to a report by Zoom, theatre and film actor Imran Zahid confirmed the news, which has sparked excitement among fans of the show.

Stage Adaptation in India: A New Chapter for Humsafar

The much-loved Pakistani drama Humsafar, starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is poised for a theatrical adaptation in India. Actor and theatre personality Imran Zahid recently revealed this development, sharing that discussions are ongoing with Pakistan’s HUM TV to secure the stage adaptation rights for the series. The creative team behind Humsafar, led by Momina Duraid, is currently in talks to finalize the details of this unique initiative.

Zahid added that the play will be performed free of charge as part of an effort to foster Indo-Pakistani peace, especially in light of recent decisions by the Indian judiciary. The final announcement regarding the project is expected soon, and the involvement of key figures like Sultana Siddiqui, founder of HUM TV, further solidifies the collaboration.

Promoting Cross-Cultural Exchange

The decision to bring Humsafar to the Indian stage underscores a growing desire to promote cross-cultural exchange between India and Pakistan. The show, which first aired in 2011, became a massive hit due to its compelling storyline and the powerful chemistry between Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. Adapting this popular series for the Indian stage is seen as a positive step toward building cultural ties through the arts.

