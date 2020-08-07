With the shoot for all television shows resuming since June end, actors above 65 years of age were either replaced or had their roles axed since the Maharashtra Government had passed a rule for the same. Actors like Surekha Sikhri and Kanwaljit Singh were on the receiving end of it and they were certainly not pleased with the changes. With the current financial crunch in the country, actors have been finding it difficult to manage their expenses with no jobs at hand.

Recently, Bombay High Court quashed the rule of Maharashtra Government suggesting actors above the age of 65 to stay home. The bench at High Court retaliated by saying that when people from the same age group haven’t stopped working in other industries, there’s no reason to replace actors. In an official statement from the IMPPA, it said, “This is to inform that though under the unlock conditions the State of Maharashtra had allowed the shooting of films and serials but had imposed condition that the persons above the age of 65 and above will not be entitled to participate in the shooting process either as Artist or as crew members.”

It further reads, “IMPPA along with one Mr. Pramod Pandey had challenged the validity of the said directions before the Hon’ble High Court Mumbai and accordingly, by an order passed today the said Petition has been allowed by the Hon’ble High Court by holding that no such restriction could be imposed on the basis of age of the persons and clarified that only precautionary guidelines which are applicable to all other business shall be applicable and no specific condition can be imposed in respect of a particular section. Copy of the order is awaited and in the meanwhile the present press release is being issued. Advocate Ashok M. Saraogi appeared for IMPPA in the matter.”

Kanwaljit Singh is obviously elated with the news and said that he is already getting his makeup kit ready.

