Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.08.2020 | 3:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

John Wick 5 confirmed by Lionsgate, Keanu Reeves to shoot the film back to back with fourth installment

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the stupendous success of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate announced the release date of John Wick 4 earlier this yearLionsgate has confirmed John Wick 5 is in works and will be filmed back to back with the fourth installment by Keanu Reeves.

John Wick 5 confirmed by Lionsgate, Keanu Reeves to shoot the film back to back with fourth installment

On August 6, during the earnings call, Lionsgate announced the part 5 of the film. According to Screen Rant, CEO John Feltheimer said, "We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year."

John Wick 4 is yet to officially announce the production date since Keanu Reeves is busy filming The Matrix 4. Amid the pandemic, the film, which was scheduled for May 21, 2021 release, may get delayed.

ALSO READ: The Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves says the beautiful script is the reason he returned to the franchise

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vaani Kapoor roped in as Ayushmann…

Sooraj Pancholi lashes out at fake news…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Several pages…

60 years of Mughal-e-Azam: Director K Asif’s…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law made…

Angad Bedi says backlash against Gunjan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification