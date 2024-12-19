Based on true events, the Farhan Akhtar starrer is a tribute to Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra’s Trigger Happy Studios, have announced the release date for 120 Bahadur, set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025. The film is a tribute to Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, 120 Bahadur draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where unparalleled bravery and sacrifice made history.

Since the film's first announcement, anticipation has steadily grown, fuelled by the powerful first look and motion posters, amplifying excitement ahead of the film's release. Farhan Akhtar, renowned for his ability to portray a wide range of strong and inspiring characters, takes on the role of Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC.

Announcing the same, the actor shared a powerful poster in November this year, along with the caption that read, “It’s been 62 years since 1962. Today, we honor the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La. 120 Bahadur is our tribute to the valor and the indomitable spirit of Major Shaitan Singh and his brave men, who stood their ground against insurmountable odds. Their story echoes through time, reminding us of the price of freedom and the strength of unity, with a special salute to the Ahir community, whose sons displayed unmatched bravery in defending our nation.”

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and an Excel Entertainment production, 120 Bahadur promises an extraordinary cinematic journey. With breathtaking visuals and a powerful narrative, the film aims to pay homage to the unwavering bravery of India’s military heroes. True to Excel Entertainment’s legacy of delivering compelling stories, 120 Bahadur is set to deeply resonate with audiences worldwide.

