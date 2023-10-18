Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s next begins in November; to be shot in India and abroad over 6 months

After the historic success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to witness another historic blockbuster with the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. There have been enough speculations on his next after Dunki and we at Bollywood Hungama can confirm that Shah Rukh Khan's next will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-star his daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s next begins in November; to be shot in India and abroad over 6 months

According to sources close to the development, the film will be a big-scale action thriller and will go on floors in November 2024. "Shah Rukh Khan intends to complete his work on this yet untitled Sujoy Ghosh directorial by March 2023 and then move on to India's biggest action film, Tiger vs Pathaan, with his friend, Salman Khan. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial kicks off in November with schedules in India and abroad, spanning over a span of 6 months. It's another ambitious action film from Red Chillies Entertainment, marking the launch of Suhana Khan on the big screen," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The Sujoy Ghosh film is being produced by SRK with Siddharth Anand. "The idea is to bring Siddharth's expertise in action genre to the table. This is a stylish film and who better than Sid to creatively overlook the action blocks at script level and also oversee the way in which the stunts are designed," the source shared further.

The SRK - Suhana Khan film will hit the big screen by the end of 2024 and will take the audience on an action-packed adventurous ride.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan to share screen in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.