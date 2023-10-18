Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Shantanu Maheshwari agrees Gangubai Katiawadi changed perception about him; Manjot Singh says his life shifted from auditions to narrations

The 'OTT India Fest,' a two-day celebration, has been officially launched by Bollywood Hungama in the bustling city of Mumbai. This event boasts an eclectic mix of engagements, featuring illuminating panel discussions, informal fireside chats, enriching masterclasses, and interactive workshops. Kicking off the event was a compelling panel discussion on the burgeoning OTT scene in India, where prominent industry experts and decision-makers shared their insights.

Among many others, rising stars like Bhuvan Bam, Ridhi Dogra, Shantanu Maheshwari, Prajakta Koli, Manjot Singh and Amol Parashar also graced the event. Their panel discussed the topic titled - Rising Stars: The OTT Way. During the same, Shantanu Maheshwari and Manjot Singh opened up on how Gangubai Kathiawadi and Fukrey franchise changed their lives.

Shantanu went on to say, “The kind of appreciation I got post Gangubai Kathiawadi, I am very happy for that. For me, I think it was the perception that was changed. I was more considered as dancer, who can act. The perception of - oh he can do dance-based character’ changed.”

Meanwhile, Manjot Singh added, “Meri life mai ek hi change hua. Meri life audition se sidha narration par shift ho gayi hai. Pehle audition ke liye call aate the, ab phone aatey hai ki aap ye film karna chahenge? Dates hai?”

