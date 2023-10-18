Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Wamiqa Gabbi reveals Vikramaditya Motwane initially rejected her for Jubilee; later he signed her when he saw her ‘bakwaas’ Instagram reels

Wamiqa Gabbi has had a rocking 2023, thanks to her bravura performances in shows like Jubilee and Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of The Solang Valley and the web film Jubilee. She graced an interesting session on the first day of the Bollywood Hungama’s two day OTT India Fest along with the team of Jubilee. During the session, she surprised audiences as she revealed that she almost lost the role of Nilofer in the show.

Wamiqa Gabbi said, “I was surprised (when I bagged the part) because initially he (director Vikramaditya Motwane) had rejected me! I had done a look test. Bahut accha laga (makers ko). Audition bhi acha ho gaya. Sir seemed impressed. Later, he said that I have not been selected.”

Wamiqa continued, “During the pandemic, Aparshakti Khurana messaged, ‘Tum kar rahi ho na?’. I told him that I haven’t got selected. He asked me to message Vikram sir. I asked, ‘Ajeeb nahin lagega if I message him?’”

She added, “I messaged him, ‘Hi sir. Long time no see’. He said, ‘Come, see me’!”

Wamiqa Gabbi further said, “A day before I met him, our casting person Anmol informed me that I have bagged the role of Nilofer. I said, ‘Lekin main toh kal milne waali hoon sir se’. So they selected me before the meet. Later I found out that pandemic mein jo maine bakwaas reels banayi thi (uski wajah se mila)! That’s how he learned that ‘yeh ladki funny hai aur chhichhori hai’!”

Vikramaditya Motwane then gave his side of the story, “Pandemic ka time tha. Main Instagram pe tha nahin. I joined Instagram and started following Wamiqa. When I auditioned her for Nilofer, it seemed straight. Then I saw her reels and realized (her range).”

