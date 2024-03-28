After the extensive appreciation for his portrayal of the ruthless and brutal villain Abrar Haq in Animal, Bobby Deol seems to have garnered eyeballs of makers for the role of antagonists. Yash Raj Films, who are keen on developing the extensive world of spyverse, where a host of Bollywood biggies will come together to fight it out with powerful villains, is all set to rope in this Deol for one of their highly-anticipated sleek action drama, claimed a Pinkvilla report. The film in question is the untitled venture which has Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.

Bobby Deol to join Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as the antagonist in the YRF spy thriller; reports

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are expected to play the first solo-female spies in this action-packed universe which has women spies like Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and Rubayi (Deepika Padukone), who play Pakistani agents in Tiger and Pathaan franchises respectively. In this report published by the portal, a source was quoted saying, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024”. The source also reportedly revealed that a special look has been designed for the Deol actor for this film.

Speaking of the YRF spyverse, the spy-universe already includes all films which come under the Tiger, Pathaan, and War franchise. While currently the producers are focusing on the ambitious War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, the makers are expected to start work on this Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh soon. This untitled women-centric spy thriller, a one-of-a-kind film in Indian Cinema, is expected to be the first of its franchise.

Also Read: MS Dhoni pleads “Lord” Bobby Deol to delete “Embarrassing” video; check out their hilarious exchange

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.