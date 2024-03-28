Aaliya Siddiqui also maintained that her daughter Shora was not adjusting well to her parents’ separation, which also played a key role in them getting back together.

Aaliya Siddiqui, who last featured on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, has taken to media reports to confirm that she has reconciled with estranged husband and popular actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, her post with him and their kids on their wedding anniversary, which was a few days ago, sparked rumours of them getting back together.

Confirming the same, Aaliya Siddiqui told ETimes that she and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have decided to sort their differences and work on their marriage, especially for the sake of their children. She told the portal, "In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel that what's good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary together with the kids." She also added, "I feel the problems that we faced in our relationship were always because of a third person. But now that misunderstanding is out of our lives. Because of our kids, we've completely surrendered. There's no option of being apart in life now, because the kids are also growing up.”

She also went on to mention that their daughter shares a close bond with her father and the separation left a massive impact on her. “Nawaz is very close to Shora and she was very disturbed after whatever happened. She couldn't tolerate it. So we decided that we are not going to fight and will live together, peacefully," she shared.

A couple of days ago, Aaliya Siddiqui took to Instagram to share a frame-worthy family portrait of the four of them and wrote, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers”. In the same interaction, Aaliya had also mentioned that Nawazuddin had also rang in New Years 2024 with them.

Last year, the couple, who are parents to Shora and Yaani, threw several allegations at each other including Aaliya even accusing Nawaz’s family of dowry and torture. In fact, she even went on to state that they were thrown out of the house by the Kick actor along with the kids.

