Last Updated 08.09.2020 | 1:25 PM IST

BMC issues notice to Kangana Ranaut for illegal construction in Mumbai office; gives 24 hours to respond 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the BMC inspected actress Kangana Ranaut's office building in the city on Monday, they have now sealed it. On Monday, the actress took to Twitter and shared a video to show that BMC workers paid a surprise visit to her office. The actress has now received a notice to ‘stop work’ for ‘illegal construction’ of her office -Manikarnika Films.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share the pictures of the notice stuck outside her building. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all".

According to the notice, the building was not compliant with rule 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The corporation team has issued 8-10 points elaborating the violations. The pointers also allege the second floor hasn't been done in an authorized way.

Reportedly, the civic body said that visit by its officials was part of a regular exercise undertaken to keep a tab on illegal constructions in suburban Bandra where her office is located. They also examined some other row houses in the area. As per reports, Deputy municipal commissioner, Parag Masurkar said that as per records, Ranaut's office is a residential property and they wanted to confirm if any changes have been made in the structure.

