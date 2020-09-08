Bollywood Hungama

Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut over allegations of drug consumption, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police will probe Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's connection with drugs. The Home Minister said that the probe is being conducted following allegations by Adhyayan Suman who in a previous interview claimed that the actress used to consume drugs and had also forced him to consume drugs.

Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut for allegations of drug consumption, says Maharashtra Home Minister 

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2016, Kangana Ranaut's former boyfriend Adhyayan Suman spoke about his past relationship and what he went through. In the old interview, Adhyayan had claimed that the actress used to do drugs. “I did hash with Kangana Ranaut 4-5 times. Yes, she asked me to take cocaine,” he said.

He further added, “I said no, I don’t want to do it. I didn’t see her doing cocaine regularly, but she did have hash regularly.” When asked whether Kangana Ranaut would refute the claims, Suman said, “Fair enough. She would anyways refute it, she will not accept it. If her conscience is clear, she should accept what I’m saying. If not, she can counter it and this can go on.”


Meanwhile, after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection to the drug angle in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, actress Kangana Ranaut offered to help NCB. “If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood,” she wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ: BMC issues notice to Kangana Ranaut for illegal construction in Mumbai office; gives 24 hours to respond 

