A few days back actress Kangana Ranaut sparked controversies when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. On Monday, the actress accused the BMC of having forcefully taken over her office space in the city. She took to Twitter and shared a small clip where a few men who she claims are BMC officials are inside her private property.

Sharing a video of her brand new office space, Kangana wrote in Hindi, “This is the Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai. It took 15 years of hard work to achieve this. It was one of my dreams to have my own office if I ever got the opportunity to become a filmmaker. But now it looks like my dream is going to be destroyed. Today, some BMC officials showed up unannounced.”

ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं ???? pic.twitter.com/C7zGe8ZyGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020



In another tweet, the Tanu Weds Manu actress shared a video of some men inside her office. “They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like, “Wo joh madam hain, uski kartoot ka parinam sabko bharna hoga (everyone must pay for the lady’s behaviour). I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property,” she wrote.

She added, “I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure.”

This comes two days before Kangana Ranaut's return to the city. The actress who was staying in Himachal Pradesh during the lockdown received Y+ security from the centre after she had a verbal spat with the Shiv Sena regarding her comment on Mumbai.

