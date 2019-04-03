Bollywood Hungama
Blackbuck Poaching Case: Jodhpur Court sets a new hearing date on July 4 for Salman Khan's appeal

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It was April 2018 when Salman Khan made headlines after the verdict was announced in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor was sentenced for five years and even spent two days in jail. In February 2019, Salman Khan’s lawyers filed an appeal challenging the verdict of Rajasthan High Court. The hearing took place today on April 3 and the court was adjourned for the day after they set a date for the next hearing.

As per reports, the hearing in the Blackbuck Poaching Case and Arms Act was adjourned for the day. The next date for the hearing has been set on July 4. For the next hearing, Salman will have to be present in the District and Sessions Court, Jodhpur.

It was the year 1998 when Salman Khan was shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain. He allegedly went on a hunting trip with fellow co-stars and all of them were accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, Rajasthan. After the incident, the Bishnoi community had protested against Salman and others and a case was filed against them and a local named Dushyant Singh.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently began shooting for Dabangg 3 in Indore. The film is set for December 2019 release.

ALSO READ: LEAKED VIDEO! Salman Khan shoots for Dabangg 3 title track with 500 dancers at Maheshwar

